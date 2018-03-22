Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:11 | March 22 2018
Bako Sahakyan met in Beirut with the leading staff of the AGBU Lebanon local body

On 21 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Beirut with the leading staff of the AGBU Lebanon local body.

A wide range of issues related to the cooperation between Artsakh and AGBU were on the meeting agenda.

President Sahakyan extended gratitude to the AGBU leadership and the staff for the constant support shown to Artsakh in the political, economic and humanitarian dimensions highly appreciating their patriotic activity.

 

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President

 

