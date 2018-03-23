‘We do not disturb them, they do not disturb us’: journalists to be banned from participating in Yerevan City Council Sessions

The “Law on the Structure and Functioning of the Government” and dozens of adjacent laws were discussed by the second reading in the extraordinary session of the Parliament today.

The Deputy Minister of Justice, Davit Harutyunyan, who was the main reporter of the question, referred to the changes which have become a topic for a heated discussion and criticism since yesterday.

As informed yesterday, the media coverage of the sessions of Yerevan City Council are going to be restricted to a certain extent, that is, the journalists will not participate in the sessions any longer, they will only follow them through a live broadcast.

As stated by Davit Harutyunyan, it turns into the system by which the Parliamentary sessions are covered: “We think it is more useful, inasmuch as here our work is not disturbed by the journalists at any moment. The opportunity of the live broadcast which is on in the next room at the moment is a better opportunity for them to work properly, I think. We do not disturb them and they do not disturb us. The same provision has been drafted for the sessions of Yerevan Municipality alike.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN