March 23 2018
21:18 | March 23 2018

No precipitation predicted

In the Republic

In the first half of March 23 in west regions, at late evening of 24, on 25, in the evening of 28 in most regions precipitation is predicted. At night of March 24, on 26-27, at night of 28 no precipitation is predicted.

The air temperature on March 24 will go up by 4-5 degrees, in the daytime of 25, at night of 26 will go down as much, on 27-28 will go up by 3-4 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the first half of March 23, at late evening of 24, on 25, in the evening of 28 precipitation is predicted. At night of March 24, on 26-27, at night of 28 no precipitation is predicted.

