Karapet Rubinyan: ‘Is Serzh Sargsyan Jesus Christ or Julius Caesar?’

The third rally launched in Liberty Square on March 23 convened by the front “For the State of Armenia”. The front has been established by Jirair Sefilian’s urge.

It is planned to discuss the retaliation attempt against Jirair Sefilian, Gevorg Safaryan, Nerses Poghosyan, Sasunik Kirakosyan, Hrayr Topchyan and Galust Grigoryan, Serzh Sargsyan’s statement over becoming Prime Minister, as well as the continuous action plan starting from April 9.

One of the coordinators of the “For the State of Armenia” front, Karapet Rubinyan, referring to the punishment imposed on Jirair Sefilian, said: “It is cruelty and political persecution towards a political rival”.

As to the statement of the Republican Party of Armenia Spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov as if Serzh Sargsyan’s remarks are unquestionable, Karapet Rubinyan reacted: “Is Serzh Sargsyan Jesus Christ or Julius Caesar?”. In his words, the atmosphere in our country starts to smell like Stalin’s regime.

Gohar HAKOBYAN