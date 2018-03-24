CPJ joins call for EU diplomats to monitor Maltese trial into Caruana Galizia killing

Tom Gibson/CPJ EU Representative and Advocacy Manager

The Committee to Protect Journalists, along with seven other press freedom organizations, today sent a letter urging EU diplomats in Malta to monitor the ongoing trial of three suspects arrested in relation to the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The letter calls on the diplomats to monitor court proceedings and ensure they are carried out to international standards. Civil society groups, journalists, and the Caruana Galizia family have raised concerns about the independence of the investigation.

The full letter can be read here: