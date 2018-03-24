Closing City Council sessions before media serious challenge: ‘A1+’

Journalists are banned to enter the Yerevan City Council sessions hall. The National Assembly amended the Republic of Armenia Law “On Local Self-Government in the City of Yerevan”.

“Serious limitations. As they say, they set regularities for the journalists’ work covering the sessions of the Council. The biggest danger is that it is not compatible with democracy”, said Shushan Doydoyan, President of the Freedom of Information Center.

The President of the Freedom of Information Center states that during the first reading, the bill consisted of only 3-4 lines, and there was nothing about journalists’ work. During the second reading, another project has been brought, which has other content. No public hearings and discussions on the project were held. Journalistic organizations did not have an opportunity to express their opinion.