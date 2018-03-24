3,500 shots towards Armenian positions

Within March 18-24, the opponent violated the ceasefire regime around 150 times at the Line of Contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces, firing more than 3,500 shots towards the Armenian positions.

Besides the above-mentioned violations, the opponent used a drone in the north-eastern part of the contact line between the Artsakh-Azerbaijan armed forces on March 19, in order to conduct reconnaissance flights. It was identified and shot by the Defense Army servicemen.

The Defense Army continues to maintain complete control of the frontline and take the necessary steps to ensure the reliable protection of military positions.

Artsakh Defense Ministry Press Service