‘Reject Serzh’ protest in Yerevan 

“Reject Serzh” protest was organized in Yerevan. One of the initiators of the protest, David Sanasaryan, stated: “Our goal is to urge organizers and members of different initiatives to join us and say, “reject Serzh”. David Sanasaryan reminds that before the constitutional amendments Serzh Sargsyan stated that he would not be a president or a prime minister anymore, however, today he continues to “lie and speaks in Galust Sahakyan’s style, stating why it is necessary for him to be” the leader of the country.

“Heritage” party leader Armen Martirosyan also took part in the protest. Nikol Pashinyan did not participate, but Alen Simonyan, from the “Civil Contract” party, was present.

The protest was not so crowded. Participants of the protest marched through Mashtots Street, then Amiryan Street and Northern Avenue chanting, “reject Serzh”.

Nelly GRIGORYAN