Sit-in in front of Republican Party office 

Participants of the “Reject Serzh” protest diverted the initially announced route and moved from Republic Square to Melik-Adamyan Street.

They put a poster with the note “Norsultan Sargsyan” and the caricature of President Serzh Sargsyan at the Republican Party office. “There will be a time when there will be a museum about the history of the tyrants in this building”, stated David Sanasaryan. The protesters took photos with their posters rejecting Serzh Sargsyan’s regime in front of the Republican Party office, thanked and applauded to the police for not hindering their actions, and chanted “we say no to Republicans”, “no to the regime”.

By the way, it was strange, but the policemen securing the Republican Party office left and got into the police car standing afar.

The fact that the march is not accompanied by uniformed policemen, Daniel Ioannisyan, the head of the “Union of Informed Citizens”, considers a violation. Another violation is that the march is accompanied by non-uniformed policemen. He considers it at least strange that the traffic police left the Republic Square when the demonstrators disrupted the traffic for some time. He considers this to be a “democratic decoration”, he does not have any other explanations for it.

Nelly GRIGORYAN