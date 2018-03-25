“We are eager to see public-private sector partnership formula expand in our country” – Memorandum of Understanding Signed between Government of Armenia and Polish SIMED Construction Company

Attended by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, a memorandum of understanding was signed today between the State Water Management Committee of the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of the Republic of Armenia and SIMED Construction (Poland). The document was signed by Arsen Harutyunyan, Head of State Water Management Committee of the Republic of Armenia, and Boguslaw Sikorski, SIMED Construction Company Executive Director, SIMED Group President. According to the Memorandum, the parties will develop public-private sector partnership (PPP) in the field of water reservoir construction.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and SIMED Construction Executive Director Boguslaw Sikorski exchanged views on bilateral cooperation with a focus on promising programs and future plans.

Karen Karapetyan welcomed SIMED Group’s involvement in Armenia. “I know you have had extensive talks and you have a very smart and progressive team because you have come at the right time to the right country. Public-private partnership is very important to us, and we will be extremely flexible in shaping such relationships because we are eager to see public-private sector partnership formula expand in our country. The water sector is among our priorities.”

Thankful for the reception and appreciating the opportunity of cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Armenia, Bogusław Sikorski noted: “SIMED Group consists of a number of Polish companies and implements such projects as seem to be a priority for your government. Engaged in effective cooperation with the Armenian Development Fund, we can see a great opportunity to continue collaborating in the fields of reservoir construction and energy.”

With reference to developing cooperation in the field of reservoir construction, Bogusław Sikorski considered it promising and noted that the company is set to proceed with shortly – in June, 2018. He said they will travel to Vedi tomorrow to get acquainted with the construction of Vedi Reservoir and discuss further steps.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan stressed that the Armenian government is ready to stand by each investor, including SIMED Construction, and support the implementation of joint public-private partnership programs.