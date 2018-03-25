Temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the late evening hours of March 24, 25, in the evening of March 28, on 29 in most regions short rain and thunderstorm is expected. On March 26-27, at night of 28 no precipitation is predicted. The air temperature on March 24 will go up by 4-5 degrees, in the daytime of March 25, at night of 26 will go down to the same extent, on 27-28 will go up by 3-4 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the late evening hours of March 24, 25, in the evening of 28, 29 short rain with thunderstorm is predicted. At night of 24, 26-27, at night of 28 no precipitation is predicted.