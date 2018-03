Read count: * Share Print

Considering the expansion tendencies of tourist flows into the Republic of Armenia, “Matenadaran” Mesrop Mashtots Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts” fund informs that from April to October, permanent and temporary exhibitions of Matenadaran (museum complex, 3rd floor) will also be open on Sundays (10:00-17:00). Aram TOROSYAN Matenadaran Website Editor

