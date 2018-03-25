“Reject Serzh” protesters expressed solidarity with the “Armenia Without Political Prisoners” sit-in protesters, who had been at Liberty Square already for several days.

David Sanasaryan announced that there would be no political prisoners in Armenia after Serzh Sargsyan’s regime fall, even Serzh Sargsyan would not be a political prisoner, because “he will be sentenced for his crimes”.

The next protest will be held on April 9, at 18.30, at Liberty Square. But the initiators of the protest will participate in all the events against “Serzh Sargsyan’s regime” until that.

Nelly GRIGORYAN