UN Human Rights Council adopted by consensus the Resolution initiated by Armenia on the Prevention of Genocide

On March 23, at the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Resolution on Prevention of Genocide, initiated by Armenia, was adopted by consensus. About six dozen countries representing all regional groups of the Human Rights Council joined Armenia and co-sponsored the resolution. The resolution will remain open for co-sponsoring for another two weeks.

In her remarks, Permanent Representative of Armenia emphasized that the initiation of the above mentioned resolution was the expression of Armenia’s decisive and continuous international commitment to the prevention of the crime of Genocide. She emphasized the significance of adopting by consensus of the Genocide Prevention Resolution by the HRC in the year marking the 70th Anniversary of the first UN human rights document – the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The resolution reaffirms that fighting against impunity is an important factor in preventing genocide. It expresses concern over the attempts to deny or justify the genocide, underlining that they may risk undermining the fight against impunity, the reconciliation of peoples and efforts to prevent genocide.

The resolution especially highlights the identification of the root causes of genocide, as well as early warning signs.

It welcomes the launch of the appeal by the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide for the universal ratification of the Convention on the 70th anniversary of the latter.

The document also welcomes the designation of 9 December as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and the Prevention of This Crime.

The resolution offers to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to organize at the September session of the Human Rights Council a high-level panel discussion dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The resolution also provides that the Secretary-General would prepare a follow-up report based on the information provided by States with a particular focus on activities aimed at realization of genocide education and raising awareness of the Convention.