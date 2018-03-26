Armenia’s best cyclist Edgar Stepanyan moves to United States and shows great results

Armenia’s best cyclist Edgar Stepanyan moved to the United States on March 17 with the license of the Armenian Cycling Federation and performs with a contract at the “Velo Pasadena” club established by our compatriot Hrach Gevrikyan who was a well-known cyclist in the Soviet time.

Edgar has already managed to take part in three racings and show good results. In Sen-Demi, he was the 3rd to cross the line at 7.5 km in a stage racing, then he took the 2nd place in 85 km team race. He won the criterium race.

Edgar Stepanyan took the 2nd place with the overall result of three-day racings, being behind the leaders for only four seconds.

The Armenian cyclist also won the “King of the Mountains” and “Active Athlete (sprinter)” titles.

Ashot HAKOBYAN