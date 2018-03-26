How can anyone take such statements seriously?’: Zatulin on Aliyev’s statement

Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and Vice-Chairman of the Russian Federation State Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatibility Committee Konstantin Zatulin hеld a joint press conference.

Zatulin said that after April 2016 Russia has made conclusions about arms sale to Azerbaijan.

Journalists noted that after the events of 2016, we still observe that the armament to Azerbaijan continues and that the Azerbaijani President stated that the capital of the Republic of Armenia, as well as Zangezur, are their historical lands and must be returned. They asked, whether the condemning statements of Russia and the armament of Armenia are enough to ease this tension, whether Russia is not going to take additional steps.

Konstantin Zatulin responded: “Indeed, there was a supply of weapons to Azerbaijan, but it was based on previously signed contracts. As to the statements concerning the historical belonging of Yerevan and Zangezur, I want to be as correct as possible in this regard, considering the fact that if the Armenian media is listening to me now, tomorrow there will be publications about me in Azerbaijani media as well. Nothing can be hidden and I do not even try, I want to express my point of view. Azerbaijani President Aliyev weakened his position before the international community by making such statements. This statement was intended for the internal community, but it does not endure any criticism from the historical and political point of view. I cannot understand how anyone can take such statements seriously”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN