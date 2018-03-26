Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:09 | March 26 2018
17:09 | March 26 2018

Short rain and thunderstorm predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of March 26, on 27-28 no precipitation is predicted. On March 29-30 from time to time rain and thunderstorm is predicted, in separate places heavy rain is predicted. After the afternoon of March 31 in most regions short rain and thunderstorm is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 5-10 m/s. On March 28-30 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On March 27-28 the air temperature will go up by 3-4 degrees, on 30 it will go down as much.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of March 26, on 27-28 no precipitation is predicted. On March 29-30 from time to time rain and thunderstorm is predicted. After the afternoon of March 31 short rain and thunderstorm is predicted.

