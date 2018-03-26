Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:33 | March 26 2018
Levon Aronian falls behind the last tour of Candidates Tournament  

2 tours are left until the end of Berlin Candidates Tournament. The fight for the winner becomes more heated, but, unfortunately, without Levon Aronian’s participation. Today our chess player played in a draw with Alexander Grischuk.

Essential changes took place in the tournament column after Sergey Karjakin-Fabiano Caruana and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov-Din Lijen’s games, where Caruana and Mamedyarov lost.

Before the pre-last tour, Karjakin’s scores became equal to Kruana’s by 7 points and he got the 1st place with supplementary indicators, and the Azerbaijani player took the 5th place by staying behind with 6,5 points.

 

Ashot HAKOBYAN   

Sport

