Levon Aronian falls behind the last tour of Candidates Tournament  

2 tours are left until the end of Berlin Candidates Tournament. The fight for the winner becomes more heated, but, unfortunately, without Levon Aronian’s participation. Today our chess player played in a draw with Alexander Grischuk.

Essential changes took place in the tournament column after Sergey Karjakin-Fabiano Caruana and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov-Din Lijen’s games, where Caruana and Mamedyarov lost.

Before the pre-last tour, Karjakin’s scores became equal to Kruana’s by 7 points and he got the 1st place with supplementary indicators, and the Azerbaijani player took the 5th place by staying behind with 6,5 points.

Ashot HAKOBYAN