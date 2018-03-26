No Armenians among Kemerovo shopping mall fire victims – ministry

According to the preliminary data of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are no Armenians confirmed among the victims of the deadly fire that erupted in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tigran Balayan said that according to the initial data there were ethnic Armenians among the deadly blaze victims.

At least 64 people, including many children, were killed in the fire that engulfed the shopping and entertainment complex in the coal-mining city of Kemerovo on Monday.