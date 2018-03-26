Military resistance and possible escalations estimated: details from modernization program of Armed Forces of Armenia

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia published the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in days. First and foremost, the objective of the program is to define the primary landmarks and resources to serve as a ground for the provision of strong and reliable defense through changes in the structure and content of the Armed Forces, the development of the governance system, modernization of arms and weapons, as well as military equipment, effective management of scientific-technological potential.

The modernization program pursues an objective of reaching a level satisfying the demands of the contemporary military and security environment, where the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia should comply with the changing requirements of military defence and war, be able to predict, prevent, restrain, respond to or neutralize the existing and likely threats and challenges of military nature. It should also have combat readiness sufficient for the realization of the aforementioned, forces and means encompassed.

As stated in the document, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia should also reach the fulfillment of the tasks before them via more efficient planning of their resources and targeted realization. The mentioned will provide the defense of the Republic of Armenia, the security of the population, inviolability of the borders and the territorial integrity with military effectiveness as great as possible, ensuring the security of the Republic of Artsakh.

One of the primary goals of the development and enlargement of Armed Forces’ potentiality through the modernization program is the capability of giving an equal response to Azerbaijan in case of armed conflict within the frameworks of Artsakh Conflict, as well as resisting them in case of its escalation into a large-scale war.

As a direct military threat, military resistance and its possible escalation with the Republic of Azerbaijan, realities, and opportunities forming on military-political, information, socio-economic, demographic, military-technological, communication and other platforms have been estimated comprehensively. Contemporary and effective solutions for a sustainable defense have been proposed.

The program of modernization is subject to precisions and changes according to the external political situation of the Republic of Armenia, secure environment and the change of the nature of threats. This presupposes development of a set of projects and strategies in the field, implementation of scientific researches and pilot programs.

