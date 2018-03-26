Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:12 | March 26 2018
Turkish Embassy in Belgium comes under paint attack – Hurriyet

Group of 10 to 12 people suspected to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attacked the Turkish Embassy and consulate general buildings with paint in Brussels on March 25.

Diplomatic sources said the assailants threw red paint on the front area of the buildings.

Police officers arrived after the attack to investigate the incident.

The buildings were later cleaned up following the incident.

Attacks on Turkish buildings in Europe have intensified after Turkey launched “Operation Olive Branch” on Jan. 20 against the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, United Nations Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. charter and respect for Syria’s territorial integrity, the Turkish military said.

