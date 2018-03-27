Turkey has new casualties in Afrin

Turkish side has new casualties within the framework of the ongoing “Olive Branch” military operation in Syria.

An explosion took place during the demining work carried out by the Turkish army units in Afrin on March 26, as a result of which two Turkish soldiers were killed.

The news was confirmed by the Turkish Armed Forces General Staff. The latter’s statement also provided information about the new operation carried out in the direction of the Kurds’ positions in northern Iraq by the Turkish Air Force.

According to it, an operation was carried out in the Kandil region on March 22, as a result of which 41 Kurdish militants were killed.

Let us remind that the Turkish Armed Forces and their ally “Free Syrian Army” group invaded Syrian Afrin within the framework of the “Olive Branch” military operation and took control over the city in the morning of March 18. The units of the Turkish army have also set control over Rajo, Bülbül, Sheikh Hadid, Jinderez, and Sharan regions near the city of Afrin.

Haberler