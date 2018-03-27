Bako Sahakyan convened working consultation with the participation of senior staff of the Artsakh Republic Police

On 26 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with the participation of senior staff of the Artsakh Republic Police.

Issues related particularly to the recent incident taken place in the Martouni region were touched upon at the consultation.

The Head of the State was informed on the carried out activities and the course of preliminary investigation of the commenced criminal case.

The President gave appropriate instructions to conduct a thorough investigation, give an objective evaluation to the incident, and undertake necessary measures to exclude similar phenomena in the future.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT