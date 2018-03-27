Sergey Bagratyan: 7.7 percent economic growth not inclusive

The structure of the 7.7 percent economic growth presented by the government and its impact on the economy and citizens is the essential part of the growth. Speaking about the economic growth indices presented by the government, said deputy of “Tsarukyan” faction Sergey Bagratyan.

The “Tsarukyan” alliance thinks that the growth is not inclusive: it does not justify its impact on the citizens, does not result in job creation.

Sergey Bagratyan says, let us suppose we have that growth, this, in its turn, supposes additional 100 billion drams extra income. And that means that pensions should have been increased, and there should have been immigration, since such economic growth would also provide immigration. “But if the human and financial capital is still leaking, it means that there are hidden problems”, said Sergey Bagratyan.

There is no capital inflow into Armenia, there are no investments, according to the speaker, this does not indicate growth either. “Migration and negative trends in the quality of life are continuing. This means that this economic growth has not taken place in a real sector”, said Sergey Bagratyan, noting that this economic growth was due to foreign investment and capital outflow.

If different governmental commentators are talking about the Chinese model of economic growth in the conditions of political unilateralism, Sergey Bagratyan opposes noting that, unlike our country, there are absolutely free economic relations in China in the conditions of political unilateralism.

Nelly GRIGORYAN