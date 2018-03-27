Rain and thunderstorm predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of March 27, on 28, on April 1 no precipitation is predicted. On March 29-30 from time to time rain and thunderstorm is predicted, in separate places heavy rain is predicted. After the afternoon of March 31 in most regions short rain and thunderstorm is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 5-10 m/s. On March 28-30 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On March 28 the air temperature will go up by 2-3 degrees, on 30 it will go down as much.

In Yerevan

