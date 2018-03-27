Armenia Joins the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments of Inter-Parliamentary Union

On March 26, in Geneva the Session of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) of Inter-Parliamentary Union was held, where the RA NA Chief of Staff-Secretary General Ara Saghatelyan took part.

At the Meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments the membership of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia was approved. In his speech thanking the ASGP for the approval of the membership the RA NA Chief of Staff-Secretary General Ara Saghatelyan has presented the activities of the Staff of the RA National Assembly to the ASGP, particularly noting that the Republic of Armenia completely turns into the system of the parliamentary government and additional functions and responsibility are transferred to the National Assembly. In his word, the NA Staff is improved for fully working and developing with quality in the conditions of the new realities.

“The membership to the Association is just in time. We are sure that we’ll have our colleagues’ support, and we’ll be able to study and use their leading experience, especially in strengthening of the parliamentary oversight mechanisms and the establishment and development of the professional modern analytical service,” Ara Saghatelyan said.

The Secretary General has also noted that Armenia is ready to share its own positive experience, beginning from the full investment of the digital document turnover complete technologies up to the involvement of the transparency provision means and the public in the law-making process.

In Ara Saghatelyan’s word, democracy is a main potential in the hard and contradictory region for the Republic of Armenia. In the last decade wide-scale reforms were implemented in Armenia, faultless parliamentary elections were held and soon a transition will be into the system of complete parliamentary government.

“On this path of development our colleagues’ political and expertise support is very important for us, who understand our principles and share our value priorities,” the RA NA Chief of Staff-Secretary General noted.

To his assessment, this support gives us necessary impetus for strengthening freedoms and implementation of new reforms, and the development of the parliamentarism and parliaments are on its basis.

PACE Secretary General Wojciech Sawicki has noted that the Secretaries General of Parliaments is the oldest structure in the world, it is a place, where the people who are responsible for the activities of the Staff meet, support the parliamentarians, can meet with their colleagues, exchange experience and cooperate. In his word, it is important that the Secretary General of the Armenian Parliament will actively take part in the activities of the structure, so the membership will be favourable. Wojciech Sawicki welcomed the Secretary General of the Armenian Parliament, as well as the membership of the National Assembly to the ASGP.

The President of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) of Inter-Parliamentary Union Philippe Schwab in his word touched upon his visit to Armenia, noting that it was a pleasure for him to be in the Armenian Parliament, meet with the RA NA Chief of Staff-Secretary General Ara Saghatelyan. He has highlighted the fact that Ara Saghatelyan is a member of the Association board.

“It is a pleasure that Armenia has become member of Association. It is a big step for the development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation,” Philippe Schwab said.