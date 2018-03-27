‘We compare, understand the threat is more in the streets than on the border’: Vagharshak Harutyunyan

Aravot.am asked the former Minister of Defence, Vagharshak Harutyunyan if Azerbaijan does not consume us gradually by causing daily victims on Armenian side and if it does not approach the resolution of the issue through this.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan responded: “No. We lose 25-30 soldiers because of the gunshots by the adversary in the army, Azerbaijan loses more soldiers. 300 people die because of car accidents, around 200 people make a suicide annually in Armenia, therefore Azerbaijan does not reach its goal, inasmuch as our army functions more or less, the loss is minimal relatively and we should be conscious that they die providing the security of our states. They die saving us. And the ones who die in the street are meaningless victims. When we compare, we understand that the threat is more in the streets than on the border.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN