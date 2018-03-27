German law enforcement bodies tape Erdogan’s telephone conversation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been involved in the organization of the protests in Germany during the June 2016 debate on the Armenian Genocide bill.

This became known from Erdogan’s telephone conversation with Metin Kulunk a member of the ruling “Justice and Development” Party, which has close relations with the “Ottomans Germany” gang. The conversation was published by the German «Der Spiegel» magazine.

On 1 June 2016, when the German parliament was discussing the draft resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Kulunk, who was in Berlin, had a telephone conversation with Erdogan. The conversation was tapped by the Hesse state police. Kulunk and Erdogan refer to the holding of protests against the adoption of the resolution. The “Justice and Development” Party deputy says: “I look forward to your orders”, in response to which Erdogan notes that he will again contact Kulunk.

Let us note that a judicial process has been launched against “Ottomans Germany” gang in Germany. During the investigation, the German law enforcement authorities discovered that Kulunk transferred money to the group for several times last year to buy weapons. It was also revealed that the “Ottomans Germany” bought different types of weapons with the money to use against the Kurds.

Accusations were made against eight members of the group for assaults and the creation of a criminal group.

Let us note that after Kulunk’s and Erdogan’s telephone conversation, on June 2, Bundestag adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.Turkish organizations organized protests in several German cities on the following days of May 29 and June 2.

Haberdar