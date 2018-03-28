Tevan Poghosyan: ‘Aliyev is unpredictable, which means we should be very attentive not to fall into trap of provocations’

Our region is in a dangerous period of changing challenge types. Speaking about the events taking place in the region, former MP Tevan Poghosyan explains the steps of the neighboring state – Turkey, which has initiated military actions in the Middle East and tries to fortify its positions by that. The latter has targeted the Kurds who try to declare independence in Iraq. “After Afrin, a lot of experts mention that the next cities might be the cities resided by Armenians, which means issues might arise for us as well. And Azerbaijan is in an interesting period. Elections are to take place there. Naturally, Aliyev is the most unpredictable which means we should be attentive not to fall into the trap of provocations.”

According to Poghosyan, attentiveness is particularly important during the holidays, inasmuch as Azerbaijan starts escalations on the border at that very time.

Speaking about the President of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan’s visit to the USA, Tevan Poghosyan, who was the representative of Artsakh in the US, considers that step as a succeeded one.

Referring to the announcement made by the first deputy president of the Committee on the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian Federation, Konstantin Zatulin, he said: “Today Zatulin’s announcement is understandable, he has always made pro-Armenian expressions, from one side – objectively. The historian was naturally speaking from the perspective of honesty. We should accept his words as a fact. If they already say such thing, then the whole Russian state system has “approved” it, approved that announcement. This means that the issue has been discussed, the approach has been decided”, he adds.

Let us note that Konstantin Zatulin had announced that Russia has concluded after April War. The latter, speaking about Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev’s threats, urged not to take them seriously.

