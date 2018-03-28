‘Some countries interested’: Deputy Defense Minister on Armenia selling weapons to other countries

The Deputy Defence Minister, President of the State Committee on Military Industry of the Ministry of Defence, David Pakhchanian addressed to one of the announcements made earlier by the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, implying that Armenia should be able to sell military products to other countries as well. “I will not inform the deals, inasmuch as the topic is a secret one, but we have just started that business,” explained David Pakhchanian.

He noted that the market for military technology is a complex one: “It is impossible to enter that field quickly. You should persuade that the technology you produce complies with the demands of the customer by experience.”

As stated by the Deputy Minister, some countries are already interested in Armenian production: “We are going to participate in the displays abroad.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN