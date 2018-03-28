Animal husbandry development programs and activities discussed in Government

Chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, a consultation was held in the Office of Government to discuss the current status of livestock breeding in Armenia, the problems faced in this field and development scenarios.

A livestock breeding development program package is nearing completion, which covers cattle, sheep, pig, poultry breeding activities, subsidies for bloodstock farms and large complexes. A leasing program for the purchase of livestock and meat processing equipment is being finalized at this point of time.

Particular attention will be paid to the program of artificial insemination that will continue until 2024. The initial plan provides for the insemination of 20 thousand heads of animals in 2018. As a result, meat output will grow by about 50 kilograms, while increased milk production may lead to AMD 330 million-worth extra consumption.

Reference was also made to the replacement of dry milk imports with domestic products, eventual subsidies for livestock farms and large complexes, purchase of livestock and processing equipment under the Government’s leasing program, improvement of pasture conditions and other activities.

Karen Karapetyan highlighted the Livestock Breeding Development Program and instructed to put the document into circulation, discuss the proposals submitted, as well as to revise and finalize the program. At the same time, the Prime Minister considered it necessary to assess the effectiveness of existing livestock breeding cooperatives, the possibility of reinstating veterinary staff in communities and submit appropriate recommendations.