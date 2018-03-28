‘Frontiers provided, no diesel issue’: Deputy Defence Minister of Armenia

“Much has been done towards providing the frontiers with surveillance video recorders,” announced Deputy Defence Minister, David Pakhchanian, during the press conference in the Ministry of Defence. “We also work towards robotized systems, which will give an opportunity of remote system fires,” he informed. The Deputy Minister mentioned that it will enable to make the soldiers’ mission on the frontline more secure.

Referring to PM Karen Karapetyan’s announcement made earlier, implying that the tanks have not had diesel of sufficient quality during April War, David Pakhchanian noted that the issue is solved.

“We do not have an issue of diesel for tanks. The Armed Forces are ready, and any aggression by the adversary will receive its response,” assured the Deputy Minister.

Luiza SUKIASYAN