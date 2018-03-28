Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:16 | March 28 2018
Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation with the participation of heads of republic’s regional administrations and mayor of Stepanakert

On 28 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation with the participation of heads of republic’s regional administrations and mayor of Stepanakert.

A wide spectrum of issues relating to the development programs of the regions and the capital were on the discussion agenda.

Particular attention was paid to the solution of socio-economic issues, the course of agricultural works, as well as capital construction activities conducted in the republic.

The Head of the State instructed the participants of the meeting to give a proper and coordinated solution to the discussed issues.

The consultation was attended by state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials.

 

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President

