‘Unacceptable to solve problems via weapons’: Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party about ‘Sasna Tsrer’

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party Supreme Body representative Arsen Hambardzumyan touched upon President Serzh Sargsyan’s comment on his nomination for Prime Minister post, which also says: “We went through a war in April, saw actions of people in the capital who were ready to solve problems with weapons, today also we see forces that, without taking into consideration the possible consequences, are ready to deal with problems on the street, regardless of whether these issues are within the framework of political science and logic or not”.

“It is unacceptable to solve problems through weapons. I think this is what the President meant”, said Arsen Hambardzumyan.

Commenting on the seizure of the police station by the group called “Sasna Tsrer” in 2016, he again noted: “Solving issues through arms is adventurous, such cases should be excluded”.

According to Hambardzumyan, the seizure of the police station has had a negative impact on Armenia both morally and psychologically: “After April events, the consolidation resource was broken by the July events”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN