Iran, Azerbaijan sign 8 cooperation pacts – IRNA

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed eight cooperation documents on Wednesday. IRNA reports.

The documents were signed in the first day of President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Azerbaijan following intensive negotiations between delegations from both countries headed by President Rouhani and President Aliyev.

The executive plan for the MoU on women and family, an MoU on sports and the youth, plan of cultural exchanges between Iran and Azerbaijan, an MoU on health and treatment cooperation, an MoU on expansion of joint oil exploration projects in the Caspian Sea, an MoU on boosting industrial cooperation, an MoU on economic cooperation, as well as an agreement on joint investment in construction of Rasht-Astara railway were the eight agreements signed by the two delegations.

President Rouhani arrived in the Azeri capital earlier on the day following a two-day visit to Turkmenistan.

During Iranian president’s stay in Turkmenistan, 13 cooperation documents were signed between the two countries.