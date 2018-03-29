11 students from Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University, who had attended a small peaceful campus protest on 19 March against Turkey’s military operation in Afrin, Syria, have been arrested and remain in police custody following statements by government officials labelling them ‘terrorists’. They risk prosecution under anti-terrorism laws and expulsion from university.
Turkey: Students detained for Anti-war protest
