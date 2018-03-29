‘For enemy not to enjoy’

During these 25 years, I often read or hear: “Let us not do this or that for the enemy not to get happy.” Firstly, I prefer the term “adversary” over the term “enemy”, inasmuch as it seems the second one hints that our resistance with Azerbaijanis is going to be eternal, and I hope it is not going to happen. However, let us use the term “enemy” this time, to be more perceivable.

And so, the enemy would be very sad if in Armenia the elections, starting from 1995, did not evoke questions in anyone. It would no way be favorable to the enemy if our officials, especially the law enforcement bodies and force bodies were not ignorant, greedy and corrupt that much. The enemy enjoys when we do not come to an agreement with the Diaspora for principal questions. They enjoy when former Armenian residents spread throughout the word, neglecting and condemning their own (or perhaps the former) fatherland.

The enemy assuredly enjoys when it sees groups in Armenia who want to solve political issues through weapons. Let us imagine, for example, was Suret Huseynov’s “uprising” not favorable to us, we won a lot from it.

The enemy does not enjoy it at all when the people accused of heavy crimes, murders encompassed, stand before the court. And if they were able to continue firing and actions in Yerevan’s streets, the enemy would have enjoyed it greatly.

The enemy enjoys when the police officers are “qyartu” in Stepanakert and they act illegally. But the enemy enjoys more, when some citizens try to prove as if the police officers of Stepanakert differ from police officers in Yerevan or Gyumri on Facebook, which, apart from everything, is a lie.

Generally, the separation of any residence or territory in the Republic of Armenia within a negative context makes our enemy happy. Moreover, breaking laws, lying, “deceiving” makes the enemy happy, not only our current external political adversary, but also the Enemy, in the broad sense of that word.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN