Garnik Isagulyan: ‘Zatulin’s announcement does not mean nothing will be sold to Azerbaijan’

Garnik Isagulyan finds Armenia does everything to be self-sufficient in the field of arms production and be able of exporting.

Parliamentary Adviser of the Permanent Representation of Nagorno-Karabakh, Garnik Isagulyan gives importance to the announcements made by the Vice-President of State Duma Committee on Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian Federation, Konstantin Zatulin in Yerevan. “The revisions relative to the trade of weapons can be understood in other way. It does not mean no trade is going to take place at all. However, he spoke also about the weapons to be given to Armenia. Of course, he did not tell anything else with that reference, but we should also guess what stands behind it. A lot of things,” he explained.

According to Garnik Isagulyan, Ukraine and Belarus are ready waiting when one of the sides will cease arms supply, for them to immediately take that market. That is, Azerbaijan has that opportunity. As stated by him, Armenia does everything to become self-sufficient in arms production and be able of exporting them.

Ami CHICHAKYAN