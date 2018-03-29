Armenians persuade whole world Ararat is Armenians’: French University in Armenia rector

The picture of Ararat hangs on the wall in the office of the Rector of the French University in Armenia, Jean-Marc Lavest.

Aravot.am asked whether the picture is chosen on purpose. “This picture is the present of the Engineering University. By the way, I “have” Ararat from my window as well, and on this picture… Armenians have been able of persuading the whole world that Ararat is theirs. Ararat is a history for me, it first and foremost is connected with Noah’s ark and centuries. I have told to a lot of people that despite Armenians have lost territories in the course of time, they are an ancient nation. Armenians are associated with Ararat,” explained Jean-Marc Lavest.

Gohar HAKOBYAN

Photo credit: Gohar HAKOBYAN