‘Oh, so you want money? Me too: everyone does’: Serzh Sargsyan to scientists

After listening to speeches, and formulations of academicians, and scientists regarding the existing problems, President Serzh Sargsyan made a remarkable speech at the Annual General Meeting of the National Academy of Sciences.

One of the academicians, Vigen Topuzyan, director of the Organic and Pharmaceutical Chemistry Center of the National Academy of Sciences, raised the issue of equipment. Serzh Sargsyan responded: “Mr. Topuzyan raised the question of equipment here, but I did not understand what it was about”.

He said that if it is about additional budgetary financing, then this is always a problem, 20-21 organizations may wish that, just there should be means for that: “If we are talking about a technical problem, 20-21 organizations can add their own funds and acquire one equipment, there is no problem here, we will resolve this issue immediately”.

The audience reacted, and the President told that he could not understand what was the reaction for, and asked them to clarify. One of the scientists voiced, “We need money”.

The President responded: “Oh, so you want money? Me too, everyone does”. Serzh Sargsyan said that they should be able to achieve results with little resources: “One thing is clear to all of us: we know that our people have always had awe towards the sphere of science, and the science in Armenia has always had a great demand. Unfortunately, both you and those who come after you have to do it with little resources. Our fate will be so for a long time: we have to solve serious problems with little means”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN