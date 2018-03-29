Mine explosion in Artsakh territory seized and mined by opponent during Artsakh war

As a result of mine explosion in the area adjacent to the village of Nor Ghazanchi, Martakert region of Artsakh, three employees of “The HALO trust” demining organization were killed and two were injured.

During an interview with Aravot.am, head of the Nor Ghazanchi community Mr. Arustamyan said that the incident took place near the old village territory (Hin Ghazanchi), which was seized by the opponent at the beginning of the Artsakh war and was mined.

“The scene is about 13-14 km away from today’s village territory. When I personally visited the scene, the casualties had already been taken. We learned about the incident late”, noted the head of the community.

David ABAGHYAN