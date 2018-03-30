Gerard Guerguerian appointed as an advisor of Artsakh Ombudsman

The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh, Mr. Ruben Melikyan, has appointed Mr. Gerard Guerguerian as an advisor (on a pro bono and voluntary basis).

Below is the biography of Gerard Guerguerian:

Gerard Guerguerian was born in 1953 in Lebanon. He resides in France since 1970.

He is graduated in Political Sciences from the Institute of Political Sciences of Paris, and in International Law from the University of Panthéon Assas in Paris. He also holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Paris.

Mr. Guerguerian has practiced international and corporate transactional Law. He has also for many years negotiated and structured a significant number of US and European acquisitions and Joint ventures. He has served during his career as Executive Director and Executive Senior Vice President of major multinational European and US based corporations.

Mr. Guerguerian has written and lectured on International Law topics. Besides publishing numerous articles, he is the author of two monographs on the Armenian-Turkish relations and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including “Nagorny Karabakh, between Secession and Self-Determination.” Being member of the Paris Bar, he has dedicated his expertise to the Armenian issues from the International Law perspective.

Since 2015, Mr. Guerguerian has initiated and implemented different projects in Artsakh aimed at capacity building for the youth.