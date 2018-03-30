Preventing inappropriate restrictions on NGO activities: rapporteur to visit Turkey

Yves Cruchten (Luxembourg, SOC), who is preparing a report for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on preventing inappropriate restrictions on NGO activities in Europe, is to make a fact-finding visit to Turkey on 5-6 April 2018.

In Ankara, Mr Cruchten is due to meet representatives of the Ministry of Justice and various parliamentary committees – including the Committee of Parliamentary Inquiry regarding the failed coup d’état. Meetings are also planned with members of the Turkish delegation to PACE and the Inquiry Commission for State of Emergency Measures.

Mr Cruchten will also meet the Ombudsperson and representatives of NGOs.