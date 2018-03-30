Rosoboronexport to present state-of-the-art armaments and security equipment at the ArmHiTec 2018 exhibition

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is organizing a unified Russian exhibit at the international exhibition of arms and defence technologies ArmHiTec 2018, which is held at the ‘ErevanEXPO’ Exhibition Complex in Yerevan on March 29-31.

Deputy Director of the Federal Service on Military and Technical Cooperation of Russia Vladimir Drozhzhov is appointed head of the official Russian delegation, the combined team of the Rostec State Corporation and Rosoboronexport working at the exhibition is headed by the special exporter’s Deputy Head of the Department of Marketing Activity Vladimir Goncharov.

“Rosoboronexport traditionally pays considerable attention to defence exhibitions in the territory of CIS countries. They provide to the company an excellent opportunity to present the best models of the modern Russian weapons at the markets, which are familiar with the history and traditions of our armaments business, to display the high level of technological development in our country. As we saw during the previous ArmHiTec exhibition, its extensive business program contributes to the strengthening of the military and technical cooperation and good neighborly relations between Russia and Armenia,” said Vladimir Goncharov.

Rosoboronexport acts as the organizer of the unified Russian exhibit at the show. At the special exporter’s exhibit, representatives of foreign delegations will have a chance to see over 200 models of military equipment offered by Rosoboronexport.

Among the exhibited models of land forces armaments and materiel, the most advanced are the BTR-82A amoured personnel carrier, BMPT tank support combat vehicle, special armoured vehicles VPK-233136, ‘Typhoon-K’ family vehicles, ‘Khrizantema-S’ and ‘Metis’M1’ anti-tank systems, as well as firearms – AK-100 series Kalashnikov assault rifles and ‘Pecheneg’ machineguns.

Rosoboronexport will also provide information on the exported aviation equipment and helicopters. Among the exhibit items are the supermaneuverable multi-purpose fighters Su-30MK and Su-35, military transport Il-76MD-90A, combat trainer Yak-130, attack helicopters Mi-28NE and Ka-52, military transport helicopter Mi-171SH and Mi-35 transport and combat helicopter.

The special exporter’s exhibit will also demonstrate some pieces of security equipment, i.e. an autonomous complex of personal identification, mobile system for situation monitoring, autonomous video and thermal surveillance posts, as well as other latest developments aimed at the protection of infrastructure and critical sites, at the fight against terrorism and organized crime.

The business program of the exhibition includes meetings between the members of the delegation and Rosoboronexport’s partners from the law-enforcement agencies of Armenia and other ArmHiTec 2018 participating nations.