Armenian Assembly to celebrate the past, present, and future in Philadelphia

Celebrating the past, present and future, the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) under the leadership of its dynamic committee will come together in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 28 at the National Constitution Center. The Philadelphia Celebration is an occasion to reconnect with intern alumni and network with more young professionals in a lively setting with dinner and dancing. On this occasion, the Assembly family will also be honoring Life Trustees Peter and Irene Vosbikian.

“As the Philadelphia Celebration Host Committee Chairman and a former Terjenian-Thomas Assembly intern, I can honestly say that this event brings everyone together and offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with old friends while being able to make new connections,” Alex Karapetian said.

The Philadelphia Celebration Host Committee Members include Assembly Board Members Alex Karapetian and Bianka Kadian Dodov, and local Philadelphia-natives Celeste Ayjian, Jake Der Hagopian, and Silva Santerian.

“We look forward to celebrating the Armenian Assembly and its internship program in Philadelphia, home of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles! The evening will be a kef-time party filled with great food, drink, music, dancing, and, most importantly, great people celebrating the youth of the Armenian American community – past, present, and future,” stated Philadelphia Celebration Committee Member Jake Der Hagopian.

As the event is nearing, the Honorary Committee continues to grow. Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship Program alumni who are part of the Honorary Host Committee include Ani Acopian (’14), Adam Azarian (’09), Alexander Azarian (’14), Michael Azarian (’05), Mark Hoplamazian (’83), Edele Hovnanian (’80), Leslie Azarian Karapetian (’02), Julia Mirak Kew (’87), Raffi Manoukian (’98), Mark Momjian (’79 & ’80), Melineh Momjian (’85), Paul Sookiasian (’05), Erika Hajatian Torosian (’05), and Linda Yepoyan (’81). Former Assembly Board Chairman Michael Haratunian and former Assembly Board Member Harry S. Cherken, Jr. are also part of the Honorary Host Committee, which includes their former Board colleagues Edele Hovnanian and Mark Momjian.

“My summer spent in Washington, D.C. as part of the Armenian Assembly Internship Program is one I will never forget. I had my first ‘real’ work experience, which set the tone for my career in marketing. I got to experience an incredible city, and participate in a rich curriculum of cultural and social activities. But even better, I met interesting and well-rounded individuals and created life-long friendships,” said Erika Hajatian Torosian, Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship class of 2005.

The evening’s entertainment features Kevork Artinian and His Band. Last week, Kevork Artinian shared a video message inviting everyone to attend the Philadelphia Celebration.

“What better place to host the Armenian Assembly’s celebration of the past, present, and future than in the city of brotherly ‘Armenian’ love? We look forward to welcoming friends both old and new and enjoying this incredible venue,” Philadelphia Celebration Committee Members Celeste Ayjian and Silva Santerian said. “Let’s dance the night away while overlooking Independence Hall and our Liberty Bell. This is a not an event to be missed!”

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.aimhye.com. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the evening, contact Assembly Development Director Nazanee Topian at (202) 393-3434 ext. 345 or [email protected]. Please purchase your ticket by April 16, 2018.

To learn more about the Philadelphia Celebration, please visit www.aimhye.com or the Armenian Assembly of America Facebook Page.

Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.