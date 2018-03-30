On 29 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited a number of communities of the Askeran region and got acquainted with the implementation of improvement programs in the villages.

The Head of the State highlighted the continuous and balanced development of the rural settlements considering it among the stable bases for securing Artsakh’s socio-economic progress and improving the demography.

The President gave relevant instructions to the heads of concerned bodies for ensuring the quality and efficiency of the works.

