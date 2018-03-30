‘Our colleagues were killed while working to make the land safe for the people of Nagorno Karabakh’: HALO Trust

It is with profound sadness that we report that three of our staff were killed and two injured, by the accidental detonation of an anti-tank landmine in the Ghazanchi area of Nagorno Karabakh on the morning of 29th March.

Those killed are Pavel Akopov, Samson Avanessian and Marat Petrossian. They were in a vehicle conducting minefield survey duties at the time.

The injured are currently being treated in Stepanakert Hospital and HALO has contacted the families in Nagorno Karabakh of all those involved. We are working closely with the local police and authorities and have called in external investigators to report on the full facts of the incident.

James Cowan, HALO’s CEO said: “Every day around the world, more than 8,000 HALO staff go to work in places where no one else can tread and this tragic incident throws into stark relief the dangers that they face and the importance of our work. Our colleagues were killed while working to make the land safe for the people of Nagorno Karabakh.”