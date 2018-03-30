Azerbaijan denies being dissatisfied with Russian weapons

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement denying media reports that as if they are dissatisfied with the supplied Russian arms.

The message notes that such rumors do not correspond to the reality and are provocative.

“Azerbaijan attaches special importance to acquiring various types of armament from certain producer countries. We diligently choose the best, best-qualified and effective military product. The new Russian armament, obtained by the Azerbaijani army, corresponds to the highest demands of the modern armament system, as well as considerably enhances the maneuvers and firing capabilities of the units, especially those who are on defensive duty at the frontline”, the statement notes.