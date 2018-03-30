Ottoman sultans without Turkish blood: Turkish analyst

Famous Turkish analyst, Rahmi Turan, referring to the criticisms towards one of the Turkish political actors for marrying a foreign woman, reminded about Ottoman sultans’ mothers, who were not Turkish.

In his article entitled “Padishah’s mothers”, Turan reminded the people criticizing “Saadet” party leader, Temel Karamollaoglu for marrying an English woman, that the mothers of 35 out of 36 sultans were not Turkish in the Ottoman Empire.

The article holds: “The mothers of 35 Padishahs (sultan) out of 36 from Ottoman period, whom the pro-government media reminisces with nostalgia each time, were of Russian, Armenian, Jewish, Greek, French, Serbian, Polish and English descent. Some of them have not even converted their religion. Starting from the first Ottoman sultan – Osman, all Padishahs have been negligent towards Turkish women. Because of that Ottoman Padishahs have had foreign blood running through their veins always. This interesting historical fact shows that Turkish element has been controlled by Padishahs born to foreign women for years. The calculations via special digital system show that the Turkish blood in last sultan of Ottoman Empire, Mohammed 4 Vahideddin amounted to 0.6%. And why sultans preferred foreign women over Turkish is another topic of research.”

From the list of Ottoman sultans published by the writer of the article, Sultan Abdul Hamid 2’s mother was of an Armenian descent. Abdul Hamid was labeled as “Red Sultan” because of carrying out the bloody massacres of Armenians and other Christians.

Source: Sozcu