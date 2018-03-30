They leave us free for now

The West and Russia deepen the abyss in their relations. It is clear that both sides are guilty. I do not justify Russia in all other issues, however, in this case, questions arise anyway: which was the interest of Russia in destroying an already disclosed former spy living in Great Britain for already 8 years (if the reason is not the blind revenge). Afterwards – was Kremlin, which has been making efforts to settle the relations with the US and the EU lately, interested in that international scandal? And finally – even though Skripal’s poisoning was done by the special services of Russia, are the “mass” exile of the diplomats and threats for new sanctions equal actions?

Russia is an authoritarian, extremely corrupt country lagging behind technologically and economically. Those shortcomings, however, will not be improved through sanctions and the exile of diplomats. That country will not make concessions in external policy in that way either: the state which lives almost exclusively by selling oil and gas has a dependence upon the price of those products primarily. And the price of oil and gas are not that low at the moment for Kremlin to have to be too good to the West.

Consequently, this latest “activeness” of the US and its allies towards Russia is conditioned not so much by external political challenges as by other issues. The political scientists mention the inner tension of the US – between Trump and the US elite first and foremost among them. Trump has to prove he was not chosen due to Putin, has to protect himself from suchlike accusations by displaying a rough positioning towards Russia every day.According to predictions, that situation will last until the end of Trump’s term of office as the US President.

Fortunately, the West does not urge us – Armenia, to announce: “Oh, what bad people Russians are! They have poisoned Skripal!” And the Russians do not make us say: “Oh, the people of the West are bad ones. They have started a diplomatic war without a reason!” Moreover, they all share the same opinion in the case of Armenia, overall, and cooperate within OSCE frameworks. Let us hope this will continue.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN